Step 1: Prerequisites
Firstly, like any other Discord Bot, you need
- A Discord Account
- A Discord Server
- An RDO Linked Account (Optional, for those old people)
- Linked with Marshmallow Core
- Linked with RDO Dashboard
- Linked with RDO Discord Server
Step 2: Invite her
Let's invite her. Make sure that you are signed in with the Discord Account on which has Manage Server permissions on the Server you want to invite her to.
Now that you've made sure that you're in the right account, Click Here to enter Discord's OAuth.
Cannot GET /setup? THIS IS FINE. Please do not report this!
Step 3: Let's see now.
Done Discord's OAuth? Great! Now let's see if the bot's actually on your server and ready. Sometimes, the bot can leave due to a failure in creating the Database.
See her? Awesome!
Don't see her? Please try again. Otherwise, Contact Us, don't assume that someone else will.
Step 4: Customization
Now you have the bot, cool. Now how do you set levels in shit?
Levels
Say you have a user named
Shithead#1337, and wanting to set their level to
3 (admin). You would do
:set lvl | @Shithead#1337 | 3.
Note:
lvl can only have 0 - 3, Owner of the server is always
4, Masters of the bot is
999.
Join/Leave Logs
Now you want to know what happens with users. In this case, we'll use
join and
leave as examples.
To log into a channel, just do
:set announceMemberActions | join leave | #channel
Note: Without #channel, it will use the same channel as reports, #basecamp, or #general.
