How to setup

Step 1: Prerequisites

Firstly, like any other Discord Bot, you need

A Discord Account

A Discord Server

An RDO Linked Account (Optional, for those old people) Linked with Marshmallow Core Linked with RDO Dashboard Linked with RDO Discord Server



Step 2: Invite her

Let's invite her. Make sure that you are signed in with the Discord Account on which has Manage Server permissions on the Server you want to invite her to.

Now that you've made sure that you're in the right account, Click Here to enter Discord's OAuth.

⚠ ️ See Cannot GET /setup ? THIS IS FINE. Please do not report this!

Step 3: Let's see now.

Done Discord's OAuth? Great! Now let's see if the bot's actually on your server and ready. Sometimes, the bot can leave due to a failure in creating the Database.

See her? Awesome!

Don't see her? Please try again. Otherwise, Contact Us, don't assume that someone else will.

Step 4: Customization

Now you have the bot, cool. Now how do you set levels in shit?

Levels

Say you have a user named Shithead#1337 , and wanting to set their level to 3 (admin). You would do :set lvl | @Shithead#1337 | 3 .

Note: lvl can only have 0 - 3, Owner of the server is always 4 , Masters of the bot is 999 .

Join/Leave Logs

Now you want to know what happens with users. In this case, we'll use join and leave as examples.

To log into a channel, just do :set announceMemberActions | join leave | #channel Note: Without #channel, it will use the same channel as reports, #basecamp, or #general.

Next: --> Usage